Honoring Chief Edwards

Firefighters, friends and family gathered on Monday to remember Chester Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Edwards who passed away last week following a battle with cancer. Edwards served as Chief of the department for the past several years, devoting more than 35 years to the community as a firefighter. Edwards also worked for the Meigs County ODOT garage, which paid tribute to their coworker with his truck placed along the procession route in Chester.

Firefighters, friends and family gathered on Monday to remember Chester Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Edwards who passed away last week following a battle with cancer. Edwards served as Chief of the department for the past several years, devoting more than 35 years to the community as a firefighter. Edwards also worked for the Meigs County ODOT garage, which paid tribute to their coworker with his truck placed along the procession route in Chester. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.22-Edwards-1.jpg Firefighters, friends and family gathered on Monday to remember Chester Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Edwards who passed away last week following a battle with cancer. Edwards served as Chief of the department for the past several years, devoting more than 35 years to the community as a firefighter. Edwards also worked for the Meigs County ODOT garage, which paid tribute to their coworker with his truck placed along the procession route in Chester. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.22-Edwards-2.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.22-Edwards-3.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel