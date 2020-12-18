COVID-19 deaths reported in Gallia County … Latest case data for Gallia, Mason and Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Three COVID-19 deaths were reported in Gallia County on Friday as new cases rose by double digits in Gallia, Mason and Meigs Counties.

The Gallia County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths, 11 new cases and one new hospitalization on Friday. Two of the new deaths are in the 70-79 age range and one new death was in the 80-plus age range.

The Mason County Health Department reported 15 new cases on Friday and a total of 135 active cases.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the active case total to 135 cases.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and the Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 1,416 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s updates. This is an increase of 11 since Thursday.

ODH reported a total of 18 deaths (3 new), 89 hospitalizations (1 new) and 874 presumed recovered individuals (18 new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 1,416 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 198 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 235 cases (2 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 185 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 206 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 199 cases (2 new cases, 7 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 172 cases (2 new cases, 19 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 122 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 25 total hospitalizations, 2 new deaths, 8 total deaths)

80-plus — 98 cases (27 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 8 total deaths)

Unknown — 1 case

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 16 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to its news release on Friday. There are now 135 active cases and 620 recovered cases. A total of 13 deaths have been reported since April, with a total of 43 hospitalizations.

The new cases bring Meigs County to 768 total cases (720 confirmed, 48 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 768 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 23 cases

10-19 — 67 cases

20-29 — 121 cases (3 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 96 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 114 cases (4 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 113 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 102 cases (2 new cases, 10 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 77 cases (4 new cases, 12 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

80-89 — 36 cases (8 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

On Friday, the Mason County Health Department announced a total of 864 cases (since the pandemic began) — this is 15 more than Thursday. Of those, 135 are active and 716 are recovered. There are currently 14 hospitalized cases. There have been a total of 13 deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19, according to the health department.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 872 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, 16 more than Thursday. Of those, 852 are confirmed cases and 20 are probable cases.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 864 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 12 cases

10-19 — 73 cases (1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 128 cases (plus 3 probable cases (1 new), 2 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 92 cases (plus 4 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 133 cases (plus 7 probable cases (1 new), 1 new confirmed case)

50-59 — 146 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 2 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 122 cases (plus 2 probable case, 2 death)

70+ — 146 cases (plus 2 probable case (1 new), 9 deaths, 4 new confirmed cases)

Mason County continues to be listed as “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map and WVDE map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 65.73 on Friday, with a 10.66 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and red.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 9,684 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 9,812). There were 73 new deaths (21-day average of 77), 398 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 390) and 47 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 41) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Friday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 69,751 cases with 1,091 deaths. There was an increase of 1,266 cases from Thursday and 20 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,365,174 lab test have been completed, with a 4.27 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 7.28 percent. There are 22,028 currently active cases in the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

Latest case data for Gallia, Mason and Meigs