A part of the community

COLUMBIA TWP. — Meeting the needs of the community in more ways than one.

Traveling out State Route 143 from Pomeroy toward Albany, you find many houses, farms and other properties, but not many places for people in the community to gather, particularly youth.

That is where Doug’s Carryout and Grocery comes in.

From grocery items, pizzas and wings to community movie nights, wi-fi access for kids, and highway cleanups, Doug’s owners and employees are helping to meet the needs of those in the area.

Doug’s Carryout and Grocery, owned and operated by Michael Douglas and Amanda Zimmerman, celebrated its first anniversary in the fall of 2020. With 10 local employees, Doug’s is providing jobs for young adults and teens in the area.

“I saw a need for a store and no one went for opening one, so we went for it,” said Douglas of opening the store more than a year ago.

Douglas explained that the business adopted a section of the highway on State Route 143 and extended the area out Salem School Lot Road. During the first pick up, 16 bags of trash were collected, with fewer bags collected during the following pickups. He added that he thinks as people see the area cleaned up they have been less likely to discard their trash along the roadway.

A trunk or treat evening took place earlier this fall when much of the area trick or treat events were modified. Zimmerman explained that there were around 150 or 200 kids who attended the event, with the Columbia Twp. Volunteer Fire Department assisting with traffic control.

Toy drives for area children have also taken place at Doug’s to benefit children in the area, as well as going and purchasing gifts for kids at Christmas time.

Community activities at Doug’s have included cornhole tournaments, free movies for families in the community and more to come .

Douglas noted that there is a drug problem in the area and hopes that giving kids something else to do close to home will help them in the future.

With the pandemic, Doug’s has been providing students in the area a place to connect into wi-fi for school work needs.

Douglas said the business tries to carry as many local products as possible and involve other local businesses as well. Amish donuts, local beverages and more are available at the store.

Doug’s also has a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner available and offers delivery within the local area. Douglas said that during the pandemic he was contacted by the family of an older gentleman who lives in the area about possibly delivering meals a few days a week. Now, Doug’s employees take lunch to the man three days a week and also take time to visit and check in on him.

The next event at Doug’s will be photos with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Doug’s is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends. For more information find them on Facebook.

Cornhole tournaments are among the community events held at Doug’s Carryout and Grocery in Columbia Twp. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.19-Dougs-1.jpg Cornhole tournaments are among the community events held at Doug’s Carryout and Grocery in Columbia Twp. Amanda Zimmerman | Courtesy photo A trunk or treat event brought out around 150 people earlier this year. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.19-Dougs-2.jpg A trunk or treat event brought out around 150 people earlier this year. Amanda Zimmerman | Courtesy photo Movie nights for kids and families are held at Doug’s in Columbia Twp. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.19-Dougs-3.jpg Movie nights for kids and families are held at Doug’s in Columbia Twp. Amanda Zimmerman | Courtesy photo Doug’s employees have adopted a section of highway, cleaning up the area throughout the year. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.19-Dougs-5.jpeg Doug’s employees have adopted a section of highway, cleaning up the area throughout the year. Amanda Zimmerman | Courtesy photo Doug’s owners and employees are pictured at the business. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.19-Dougs-6.jpg Doug’s owners and employees are pictured at the business. Amanda Zimmerman | Courtesy photo