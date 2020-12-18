A visit from Santa and the Grinch

Santa, accompanied by the Grinch, took time out of his busy holiday schedule for a socially distanced visit on Friday afternoon at Carleton School. Santa and the Grinch made their rounds on the outside of the building, waiving to the students through the windows and even passing in a few presents which the Grinch tried to steal. Students were able to come to the window to talk with Santa and take a few photos.

