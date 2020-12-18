College news and notes

Marietta announces students on Dean’s List for Fall 2020

MARIETTA — More than 120 Marietta College students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74.

Local students named to the Dean’s List were as follows:

Bethany Holstein of Coolville, Ohio, who is majoring in Biology and is a graduate of Warren High School

Breanna Zirkle of Pomeroy, Ohio, who is majoring in Mathematics and is a graduate of Meigs High School

Marietta announces students on Dean’s High Honors List for Fall 2020

MARIETTA — More than 150 Marietta College students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s High Honors List, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in the semester.

Local students named to the Dean’s High Honors List were as follows:

Calista Barnes-Pierotti of Gallipolis, Ohio, who is majoring in Biochemistry and is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

Elizabeth Hoover of Gallipolis, Ohio, who is majoring in Music Education and Vocal Performance and is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

Laura Pullins of Long Bottom, Ohio, who is majoring in Special Education/Elementary Dual and is a graduate of Eastern High School.

Bartrum named to Ohio Dominican University’s 2020 Fall Dean’s List

COLUMBUS — Zachary Bartrum of Pomeroy, Ohio, has been named to Ohio Dominican University’s 2020 Fall Semester Dean’s List.

In order to make the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Berea College announces Fall 2020 Dean’s List

BEREA, KY — More than 509 Berea College students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Local students named to the Dean’s List were as follows:

Chase Denny of Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Brianna Ward of Coolville, Ohio

Capital University announces President’s List honorees for Fall 2020

BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce its President’s List honorees for the fall 2020 semester.

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Local students named to the President’s List were as follows:

Hope Diehl of Pomeroy

Callie Henry of Oak Hill

Hayley Lathey of Vinton

Justin McClelland of Bidwell