Edwards announces Capital Budget Bill funding

COLUMBUS – State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) announced state lawmakers have begun hearings on Ohio’s proposed two-year state construction budget. It includes funding for a variety of initiatives across the state and aids local projects across the 94th house district.

“I am excited to announce nearly $2.2 million in appropriations to various projects throughout Southeastern Ohio,” said Edwards. “Now, more than ever, they are looking to us as government leaders to ensure their well-being and safe and enjoyable livelihoods. Through these generous funds to the 94th district, we can guarantee that.”

Athens County will receive a total of $625,000, Meigs County $600,000, Washington County $725,000 and Vinton County $250,000. Local projects funded in the bill include the following:

· Recreational Field Improvements (Star Mill Park): $250,000

· Meigs County Pool Project: $100,000

· Pomeroy Multimodal Path: $50,000

· Battle of Buffington Island Civil War Battlefield Museum: $100,000

· Meigs County Historical Society Property Development: $100,000

The capital bill is being included in Senate Bill 310, which is currently pending in a House-Senate conference committee. The measure is expected to be approved by the legislature this week. The bill would then go to Governor Mike DeWine for his signature.

Statewide, the bill includes more than $2 billion in new capital appropriations for a wide variety of infrastructure across Ohio. This is in addition to more than $500 million previously approved by lawmakers for schools and local infrastructure projects.

Statewide highlights include the following:

· $452 million for the Department of Higher Education, which includes funding for traditional and regional campuses and community colleges.

· $300 million for K-12 school building construction and improvements.

· $280 million for the Ohio Public Works Commission, which supports a variety of infrastructure initiatives, including local water, sewer and road projects.

· $62.5 million for the Clean Ohio Program.

· $50 million for county jail projects. Funding will be allocated through a competitive, needs-based process.

· $10 million for safety grants for K-12 schools and Ohio’s colleges and universities.

State Representative Jay Edwards is serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 94th District, which includes Athens, Meigs, Washington, and Vinton Counties.