Cunningham named Trooper of the Year

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn A. Cunningham has been selected as the 2020 Trooper of the Year at the Gallipolis Post.

The selection of Trooper Cunningham, 51, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2020 at the Gallipolis Post. Fellow officers stationed at the post chose Trooper Cunningham based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.

Trooper Cunningham joined the Highway Patrol in 1992 and has served at the Walbridge Post as well as the Gallipolis Post.

He is originally from Syracuse, Ohio, and a graduate of Racine Southern High School. Trooper Cunningham also received the Safe Driving Award and the Division’s Health and Physical Fitness Award.

Trooper Cunningham and hie wife Leann reside in Pomeroy, Ohio, with their children Kali, 23, and Brayden, 19.

Information provided by the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Trooper Cunningham https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.17-Cunningham.jpg Trooper Cunningham