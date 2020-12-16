COVID-related death reported in Meigs County … More schools announce changes

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Meigs County on Wednesday, as lower new case numbers were reported throughout the region.

While Ohio reported it’s lowest daily case count since early November, Meigs County reported four new cases on Wednesday.

The Gallia County Health Department reported 20 new cases on Wednesday, as well as one new hospitalization.

The Mason County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There are currently 99 active cases out of 825 total since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Schools

With the increase in COVID-19 numbers around the state and country, the University of Rio Grande/Rio Grande Community College has decided to extend the winter break to offer distance between the holiday and return to campus. Face-to-face classes will resume on Jan. 19. In a letter sent to students, President Ryan Smith said that the decision will help limit possible exposures expected after the holiday season.

According to a news release from Rio, the scheduled spring break which was to be held March 9-12, has been cancelled in order to keep the semester ending on time. At this time plans for graduation and pinning ceremonies have not been announced.

Southern Local Board of Education voted on Monday to move all students to remote learning for the week of Jan. 4-8, with an in-person return on Jan. 11.

Two new cases of COVID-19 and/or quarantined individuals were reported in the Meigs Local School District this week. The district is on remote learning for all students until Jan. 11. To date, Meigs Local cases are as follows: Faculty/staff, eight active, two recovered; Student (in-person) two active, five recovered; Student (remote) two recovered.

Buckeye Hills Career Center reported “at least four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a student or staff person” on Tuesday. To date, case totals at Buckeye Hills are as follows: Secondary education section, 22 student, 11 staff; Adult education, 11 student, 6 staff.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and the Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 1,363 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s updates. This is an increase of 20 since Tuesday.

ODH reported a total of 84 hospitalizations (1 new) and 835 presumed recovered individuals (27 new) as of Wednesday. There have been a total of 15 deaths in Gallia County, according to ODH.

Age ranges for the 1,363 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 190 cases (3 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 225 cases (8 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 174 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 201 cases (3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 190 cases (1 new case, 7 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 168 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 17 total hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 118 cases (3 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 23 total hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

80-plus — 96 cases (5 new cases, 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

Unknown — 1 case

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to its news release on Wednesday.

One additional COVID-19 related death was reported by the health department during Wednesday’s update, a person in the 80-89 age range. This is the 13th reported death in the county.

The health department reports the recovered case total is 550, with a total of 43 hospitalizations, since April.

The new cases bring Meigs County to 173 active cases, and 735 total cases (688 confirmed, 47 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 735 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 23 cases

10-19 — 66 cases

20-29 — 114 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 92 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 106 cases (2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 110 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 98 cases (10 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 72 cases (12 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

80-89 — 35 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 6 total deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting four of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department announced a total of 825 cases on Wednesday, since the pandemic began – this is 14 more than Tuesday. Of those, 99 are active and 713 are recovered. There are currently 11 hospitalized cases. There have been a total of 13 deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19, according to the health department.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 836 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, 21 more than Tuesday. Of those, 821 are confirmed cases and 15 are probable cases.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 836 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 12 cases

10-19 — 69 cases (3 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 127 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 6 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 85 cases (plus 5 probable case, plus 1 confirmed case)

40-49 — 130 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

50-59 — 139 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 2 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 121 cases (plus 1 probable case, 2 death, 2 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 138 cases (9 deaths, 5 new confirmed cases)

Mason County continues to be listed as “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map and WVDE map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 66.27 on Tuesday, with a 8.48 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 5,409 new cases on Wednesday, the fewest in a single day since early November (21-day average of 9,620). There were 123 new deaths (21-day average of 73), 497 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 376) and 61 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 39) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Wednesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 66,849 cases with 1,039 deaths. There was an increase of 1,141 cases from Tuesday and 27 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,339,101 lab test have been completed, with a 4.18 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 10.27 percent. There are 21,206 currently active cases in the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_covid-9.jpg

More schools announce changes