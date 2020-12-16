Cornerstone Barber Shop & Outfitters opens

Cornerstone Barber Shop & Outfitters recently opened on Second Street in Mason, in the building formerly housing Mason Furniture. Brian O’Neill, who owns the business with wife, Amy, brings 25 years of experience to the shop, and offers a wide variety of cuts, hot towel straight razor shaves, and beard trims. Being avid outdoorsmen who enjoy hunting and kayak fishing, the O’Neill’s are also offering fishing poles, tackle and accessories, as well as Jackson Kayaks in their store. They plan to expand in the coming months to offer bait and a wide selection of hunting supplies. A grand opening ribbon cutting was held this week, with the O’Neills, along with Amy’s children Makinley and Rogan Bumgarner, pictured as they prepare to cut the ribbon. Also shown, from left, are Pastor Jason Simpkins, Heath Rickard, Jake Marburger, and Derek Putman, all of Northbend Church, and Gloria and John Grate, former building owners. Cornerstone is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and take walk-ins only. You can reach them at 304-741-6409 or follow them on Instagram at @cornerstonebarbershopoutfitter. (Courtesy photo)

