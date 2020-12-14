Two COVID related deaths reported in Mason County … Double digit case increases continue

OHIO VALLEY — Two COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Mason County on Mondayas double digit case increases were reported over the weekend in Gallia, Mason and Meigs Counties.

The new deaths are both females, one in the 90s age range and one in the 60s age range, according to the Mason County Health Department.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 32 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one probable case of COVID-19 from Dec. 12-14, as well as 49 additional recovered cases and three new hospitalizations.

In Gallia County, 64 new cases and 1 new hospitalization were reported over the weekend by the Ohio Department of Health and the Gallia County Health Department.

Local Schools

Buckeye Hills Career Center High School will be moving to online learning through Jan. 8, with a return to the classroom possible on Jan. 11.

”Our district made this determination due to the projected increase of (Holiday) COVID 19 positive cases and mandated quarantines within our district and community,” read a statement from the school. “Students with internet and/or connectivity issues will be provided alternative remote learning options. Also, meals will be provided at the campus for pickup. If a student cannot provide transportation for pickup, we will provide delivery to their home. In addition, we will provide students with access to counselors, mental health services and wrap around services on an individualized basis.”

As of Friday, the secondary education section of Buckeye Hills Career Center had reported 19 student and 11 staff cases, with the adult education section reporting 11 student and five staff cases.

As remote learning continues at Meigs Local, multiple staff and student cases have been reported in the district.

Meigs Local is currently reporting six active faculty/staff cases and two active student cases. There have been two recovered cases among staff, five recovered cases among in-person students and two recovered cases among remote students. Cases reported last week include those at Meigs Intermediate School.

Mason County Schools continue on remote learning this week after the county was labeled “red” on the state’s weekly COVID-19 map.

Testing sites

Free drive-up COVID-19 testing will take place on Wednesday from 5-7 at Wahama High School in Mason and on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Hannan High School in Ashton, according to the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Pre-registration is available at getmycovidresult.com.

Free COVID-19 testing is also taking place on Tuesday (today) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nelsonville-York High School.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH and the Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 1,294 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s updates. This is an increase of 64 since Friday.

ODH reported a total of 79 hospitalizations (1 new) and 784 presumed recovered individuals (75 new) as of Monday. There have been a total of 15 deaths in Gallia County, according to ODH.

Age ranges for the 1,294 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 180 cases (9 new cases)

20-29 — 212 cases (16 new cases,3 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 164 cases (5 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 191 cases (8 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 182 cases (7 new cases, 7 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 168 cases (10 new cases, 16 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 115 cases (6 new cases, 22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

80-plus — 81 cases (3 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 25 total hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

Unknown — 1 case

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 32 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one probable case of COVID-19 from Dec. 12-14, according to its news release on Monday. The health department reports the recovered case total is 550 (49 new). Three new hospitalizations were also reported, bringing the total to 43 hospitalizations.

The new cases bring Meigs County to 160 active cases, and 722 total cases (675 confirmed, 47 probable) since April. There have been 12 total deaths in Meigs County.

Age ranges for the 722 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 23 cases

10-19 — 65 cases (3 new cases)

20-29 — 111 cases (6 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 90 cases (5 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 105 cases (4 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 total hospitalizations)

50-59 — 109 cases (6 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 93 cases (6 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 10 total hospitalizations)

70-79 — 72 cases (3 new cases, 12 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

80-89 — 35 cases (1 new hospitalization, 8 total hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting four of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department announced a total of 795 cases on Monday, 35 more than Friday. Of those, 133 are active and 650 are recovered. There are currently 13 hospitalized cases. There have been a total of 12 deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

DHHR reported 798 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, 57 more than Friday. Of those, 783 are confirmed cases and 15 are probable cases.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 798 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 11 cases (4 new confirmed cases)

10-19 — 66 cases (4 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 118 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 12 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 84 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 7 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 126 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 11 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 133 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 2 deaths, 8 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 117 cases (plus 1 probable case, 2 death, 4 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 128 cases (7 deaths, 10 new confirmed cases)

Mason County continues to be listed as “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map and WVDE map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 67.34 on Monday, with a 8.97 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are red and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 7,875 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 9,871). There were 59 new deaths (21-day average of 73), 291 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 360) and 38 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 36) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Monday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 64,394 cases with 978 deaths. There was an increase of 3,757 cases from Friday and 40 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,321,330 lab test have been completed, with a 4.10 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 8.33 percent. There are 21,076 currently active cases in the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

