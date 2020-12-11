Farm Museum extends Christmas Light Show

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia Farm Museum board announced the extension of the Christmas Light Show which is open 6-9 p.m., nightly.

The board posted to social media on Tuesday night the annual Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show will continue to Sunday, Dec. 20. As previously reported by the Register, the displays were to be open until Dec. 13.

The board sighted “due to popular demand” they decided to continue the show for an extra week.

Volunteers are needed to work the gate for visitor during the extra evenings.

The event is free, but the board appreciates donations.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the light show will not operate, because the grounds are reserved by LifeSpring Church for the annual Elf Hunt. Visitors to the Elf Hunt will still see the farm museum’s lights and machinery displays.

The Elf Hunt is also free, but the church will have a contactless drop off site to leave a canned food item, which will be donated to the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department’s Christmas food basket project.

Contact the farm museum at (304) 675-5737 to volunteer.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.