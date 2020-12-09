OU to hold virtual commencement ceremony Dec. 12

ATHENS, Ohio — Approximately 4,429 students are expected to participate in the Fall Commencement virtual ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 12. The ceremony includes summer 2020 and fall 2020 candidates.

Graduates and their families can watch the Fall 2020 Commencement Ceremony via live stream starting at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at www.ohio.edu/commencement.

“I want to extend my sincere congratulations to the students graduating during our Fall Commencement ceremony,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “In this most extraordinary of years, these students have shown grit, perseverance and dedication in reaching this achievement and are very well prepared for the next steps in their academic or professional careers as a result.”

Dr. Purba Das, associate professor in communication studies at OHIO’s Southern Campus, will be the keynote speaker.

“Dr. Das’ extensive knowledge of intercultural and health communication research is very impressive,” President M. Duane Nellis said in the speaker announcement. “In addition to being an expert in her field, she is also an outstanding teacher and I am looking forward to hearing her advice for our graduates as they embark on their next chapters.”

Das’ research takes a culture-centered approach to health communication by looking at the problematics of nations, national identity, media and health narratives in marginalized populations in the United States (Appalachia regions) and India.

After the opening ceremonial remarks, graduates and their families will be able to use a navigational side bar to go straight to their respective college that will begin with a message from their dean. Individual students will hear their name read as well as see their personal commencement slide.

Degrees will be conferred in the following order during Fall Commencement 2020:

Candidates for Doctoral Degrees

Candidates for Master’s Degrees

Candidates for Bachelor’s and Associate Degrees

Doctoral degrees will be conferred alphabetically by college subject, beginning with the College of Arts and Sciences and ending with the College of Health Sciences and Professions. Master’s degrees will be presented alphabetically by subject, beginning with the College of Arts and Sciences and ending with the Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs. Undergraduate degrees will be conferred alphabetically by college subject, beginning with College of Arts and Sciences and ending with University College. All graduate candidate slides will be read alphabetically by last name.

Additional information regarding Fall Commencement 2020 can be found at www.ohio.edu/commencement.

Information provided by OU.