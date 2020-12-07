Over 200 new cases reported in tri-county… Gallia Local, Gallipolis City to fully remote learning

Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to noon, New Haven Community Center, Layne St., New Haven;

Please remember to stay in your vehicle and have a face covering on.

COVID-19 testing for the area has been expanded. The cost is free, with testing sites in Mason County, W.Va., however, you do not need to be a Mason County resident to get tested. Testing is done by the Mason County Health Department with assistance from Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

OHIO VALLEY — More than 200 cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend by local health departments within Gallia, Meigs and Mason counties, while on Monday, all schools in both the Gallia Local and Gallipolis City districts, announced going fully remote.

On Saturday, Gallia County topped 1,000 total cases. On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), along with the Gallia Health Department, reported 1,062 total cases of COVID-19 and 75 total hospitalizations (this is an increase of three since Dec. 6), since the pandemic began. ODH reports 610 individuals are presumed recovered and there have been 15 total deaths.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, making 617 total cases in the county since April.

The Mason County Health Department reported 66 additional cases of COVID-19 and one new death — a male in his 70’s — on Monday. This makes 10 total deaths in the county and 659 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local schools

On Monday, Gallia County Local Schools District reported all schools will now be going to remote learning beginning Tuesday (today) until Jan. 15, 2021. In addition, “all athletics will be on hold until further notice.”

Gallipolis City Schools will also be fully remote, starting Tuesday (today) until students are anticipated to return on Jan. 19, 2021. All athletics are canceled until Jan. 19, 2021. In a video message posted to the district’s Facebook page on Monday, Supt. Craig Wright said there had been 11 possible, positive cases reported in the school district since Friday, stating prior to this weekend, the district only had 23 total cases reported since Aug. 20. He also stated returning on Jan. 19 will allow for a two-week break, or “quarantine” after Christmas break, to allow for things to “settle down.”

“I think today is a reflection of Thanksgiving break and the gatherings that happened over Thanksgiving, we know that’s how COVID is passed through these gatherings and so we can only control what we can control here at school…however, with the number of positives that we’re seeing come in over the weekend, we feel it’s best for our community to go fully remote,” Wright said.

After-school programs will be starting up remotely as well. If internet connectivity is an issue, city schools are checking out “hotspots” at the library at Gallia Academy Middle School from noon – 3 p.m., Dec. 8.

Southern Local School reported a new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The release stated “either a Southern Middle School High School staff member or student have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.”

Southern Local School District is working the the Meigs County Health Department and will be following all the health protocols directed by the department.

“We believe that there has been minimal contact with our students but are asking all parents and guardians to monitor their child’s health daily for any COVID symptoms,” the release stated.

Mason County Schools will be full remote learning this week due to being “red” on the West Virginia Department of Education weekly map.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,062 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s updates. This is an increase of 84 since Friday.

ODH also lists 15 deaths. ODH reported a total of 75 hospitalizations and 610 presumed recovered individuals as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 1,062 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 147 cases (20 new cases)

20-29 — 170 cases (3 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 142 cases (3 hospitalizations, 10 new cases)

40-49 — 165 cases (2 hospitalizations, 12 new cases)

50-59 — 141 cases (6 hospitalizations, 13 new cases)

60-69 — 141 cases (16 hospitalizations, 2 deaths, 10 new cases)

70-79 — 94 cases (21 hospitalizations, 6 deaths, 4 new cases)

80-plus — 53 cases (24 hospitalizations, 7 deaths, 6 new cases)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators last week.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 52 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County, according to a news release from the Meigs County Health Department on Monday. The health department reported 39 additional recovered cases, bringing the recovered case total to 426.

The cases bring Meigs County to 180 active cases, and 617 total cases (572 confirmed, 45 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 564 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 21 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 52 cases (4 new cases)

20-29 — 8963 cases (1 hospitalization, 13 new cases)

30-39 — 74 cases (2 hospitalizations, 5 new cases)

40-49 — 87 cases (1 hospitalization, 4 new cases)

50-59 — 94 cases (2 hospitalizations, 8 new cases)

60-69 — 76 cases (8 hospitalizations, 4 new cases)

70-79 — 64 cases (11 hospitalizations, 3 deaths, 12 new cases)

80-89 — 33 cases (7 hospitalizations, 5 deaths, 2 new cases)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 387 recovered cases, 38 hospitalizations and 11 deaths confirmed by the health department as of Friday.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting four of the seven indicators last week.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department announced a total of 659 cases on Monday, 66 more than Friday. Of those, 265 are active and 384 are recovered. There are currently 12 hospitalized cases. The department reported an additional death due to COVID-19 — a male in his 70s. There have been a total of 10 deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

DHHR reported 666 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, 86 more than Friday. Of those, 649 are confirmed cases and 17 are probable cases.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 666 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 7 cases

10-19 — 55 cases (plus 1 new probable case, 12 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 93 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 17 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 68 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 6 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 106 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 12 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 112 cases (plus 3 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths, 13 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 97 cases (plus 1 new probable case, 1 death, 16 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 111 cases (6 deaths, 9 new confirmed cases)

Mason County continues to be listed as “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map and WVDE map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 95.36 on Monday, up from 80.81 on Friday, with a 10.71 percent positivity rate, up from 9.19 on Friday. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 9,273 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 8,521). There were 63 new deaths (21-day average of 61), 336 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 338) and 40 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 34) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Monday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 56,128 cases with 841 deaths. There was an increase of 3,956 cases from Friday and 42 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,226,697 lab test have been completed, with a 3.88 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 7.24 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Staff from the Mason County Health Department bundle up against the cold and reach for the hand sanitizer during Monday evening’s free COVID-19 testing in Point Pleasant. Assisting at the drive-thru testing site were personnel with the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Managment. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_IMG_3822.jpg Staff from the Mason County Health Department bundle up against the cold and reach for the hand sanitizer during Monday evening’s free COVID-19 testing in Point Pleasant. Assisting at the drive-thru testing site were personnel with the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Managment. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

Gallia Local, Gallipolis City to fully remote learning

Staff Report