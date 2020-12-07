Posted on by

Christmas in the Village… Racine holds Christmas parade

By Sarah Hawley - shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Santa waves to parade watchers from atop the Party in the Park float.

Santa waves to parade watchers from atop the Party in the Park float.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The Grinch was among those taking part in the parade.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Lighted ATVs took part in the parade.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Miss Pre Teen United States Tarah Thornton was among the royalty in the parade.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

An inflatable Santa rode on the back of one ATV.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Several fire trucks were among the parade entries.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Mickey and Minnie rode in the sleigh in Racine’s parade.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Meigs County EMS decorated a squad with Christmas lights for the parade.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

RACINE — As the police cruiser played Christmas songs, the annual Racine Christmas parade made its way through the village on Saturday evening.

Vehicles decorated with Christmas lights, first responders and more took part in the event.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, no activities were able to be held at the park following the parade.

The Christmas trees in the park were turned on prior to the parade and will remain through the holidays for visitors to see. Nearly two dozen trees were decorated by individuals, organizations and businesses with various themes or in memory of loved ones.

The parade, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday in Reedsville, was canceled according to a Facebook post by the Olive Twp. Volunteer Fire Department which read, “As per Governor DeWine’s orders, the Meigs County Health Department has cancelled our annual Christmas Parade. We are extremely disappointed in this decision. Please continue to pray for our small community and look out for each other.”

