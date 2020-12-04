65 new cases reported in tri-county area… More schools to remote, alternative learning options

Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to noon, New Haven Community Center, Layne St., New Haven;

Please remember to stay in your vehicle and have a face covering on.

COVID-19 testing for the area has been expanded. The cost is free, with testing sites in Mason County, W.Va., however, you do not need to be a Mason County resident to get tested. Testing is done by the Mason County Health Department with assistance from Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

OHIO VALLEY — Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise by double digits in Gallia, Mason and Meigs counties, with 65 total new cases reported on Friday. In addition, more schools are moving to remote and/or alternative learning options.

Mason County saw the largest increase of the three counties on Friday, with 31 new cases reported by the Mason County Health Department. There are 258 active cases in Meigs County.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Gallia County on Friday. There have been 978 total cases since March, with ODH stating 543 are presumed to be recovered.

In Meigs County, the health department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new recovered cases. There are 166 active cases in Meigs County as of Friday afternoon.

Local schools

Buckeye Hills Career Center reported a new case of COVID-19 at the center in a statement posted to its Facebook page on Thursday evening. The new case brings case totals at the center to 10 student and eight staff cases in the secondary education portion and nine student (one new) and five staff cases in the adult education portion.

Meigs Local School District reported additional COVID-19 cases in the district in a letter posted to the district website this week.

“We are providing you notice that a Meigs Local employee and Meigs Middle School staff member, student(s), or service provider have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus,” wrote Supt. Scot Gheen in the letter.

According to the district’s COVID-19 case dashboard, to date, Meigs has reported three faculty/staff cases, four in-person student cases, and two remote learning student cases.

Gallipolis City School District Supt. Craig Wright, in a letter posted to the district Facebook page, stated that “a student or staff member at Washington Elementary has tested positive fro COVID-19.” Wright added that students should report to school as normal unless notified otherwise.

River Valley Middle School will reportedly join River Valley High School in moving to remote learning until Christmas break. Students are currently set to return at both schools on Jan. 4.

Given Meigs County’s “red” color code and rise in COVID cases, Eastern Local School District is moving back to the cohort model of learning for the next two weeks with students divided into two groups with each attending in person two days per week. The district will also be total remote learning for the week following Christmas break.

Meigs Local continues with remote learning through Dec. 11, with the board to evaluate the currently set Dec. 14 return to in-person learning at the next board meeting on Dec. 9. Meigs Local is scheduled to have in-person learning Dec. 14-16, and then have remote learning for the week following Christmas break.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH and Gallia County Health Department, reported a total of 978 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s updates. This is an increase of 22 since Thursday.

ODH also lists 15 deaths. ODH reported a total of 69 hospitalizations and 543 presumed recovered individuals (27 new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 978 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 127 cases (8 new cases)

20-29 — 170 cases (3 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 132 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 153 cases (7 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 128 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 6 total hospitalizations)

60-69 — 131 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 14 total hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 90 cases (1 new case, 20 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

80-plus — 47 cases (23 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators last week.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 12 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County, according to a news release from the Meigs County Health Department on Friday. Three new hospitalizations were reported in the county, two in the 60-69 age range and one in the 70-79 age range. The health department reported 23 additional recovered cases, bringing the recovered case total to 387.

The cases bring Meigs County to 166 active cases, and 564 total cases (520 confirmed, 44 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 564 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 20 cases (3 new cases)

10-19 — 48 cases

20-29 — 83 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 69 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 83 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 86 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 72 cases (1 new case, 2 new hospitalizations, 8 total hospitalizations)

70-79 — 52 cases (3 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 11 total hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 31 cases (7 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 387 recovered cases, 38 hospitalizations and 11 deaths confirmed by the health department as of Friday.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting four of the seven indicators last week.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department announced a total of 593 cases on Friday, 31 more than Thursday. Of those, 258 are active and 336 are recovered. There are currently 13 hospitalized cases. There have been a total of nine deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

DHHR reported 580 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, 22 more than Thursday. Of those, 565 are confirmed cases and 15 are probable cases.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 580 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 8 cases

10-19 — 43 cases (1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 76 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 2 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 62 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 4 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 94 cases (plus 6 probable cases (1 new), 4 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 99 cases (plus 2 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths, 4 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 81 cases (1 death, 3 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 102 cases (5 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

Mason County continues to be listed as “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map and WVDE map. Mason County’s latest infection rate is 80.81, with a 9.10 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are gold and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 10,114 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 8,306). There were 129 new deaths (21-day average of 56), 392 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 325) and 33 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 33) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Friday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 52,172 cases with 799 deaths. There was an increase of 1,147 cases from Thursday and 10 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,180,491 lab test have been completed, with a 3.76 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.37 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham, Sarah Hawley and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_covid-1.jpg

More schools to remote, alternative learning options

Staff Report