Ceremony to remember Pearl Harbor

MASON, W.Va. — A ceremony remembering Pearl Harbor will be held Monday at the levee of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park in Mason.

Set to begin at noon, the service will be held by members of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason and the Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven.

As is tradition, a patriotic red, white and blue wreath will be tossed into the Ohio River. This is done to remember those who lost their lives in the Pearl Harbor attack. The public is urged to attend the brief ceremony.

December 7 will mark the 79th anniversary of when the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service launched a surprise attack against the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. More than 2,400 Americans were killed, many others were injured, battleships were sunk, and aircraft destroyed. It also marked the beginning of World War II.

On Aug. 23, 1994, the U.S. Congress designated December 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. American flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset to honor those who lost their lives.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her a mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

