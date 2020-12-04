The Christmas collection… Couple shares unique display at the holidays

REEDSVILLE — What began as an interest in blow molds for Carl Parsons was co-opted by his wife MaryAnn, and has now become the couple’s passion. MaryAnn said Carl had a few before she became really interested.

“Carl teases me that I ‘stole’ his collection of blow molds. When I saw the ones he had I fell in love, and when I do something, it is all the way, and I really really LOVE blow molds.”

In the 20 years since Carl’s collecting began, their assortment has expanded to about 692 in all.

She said her brother Toney Miller now helps with the search, calling her when he finds one she may not have.

They begin placing the figurines into displays about three weeks before the first of December. The other part of their year is spent collecting by visiting flea markets, yard sales, and searching online.

MaryAnn said she likes the vintage look and prefers to keep them in their original condition, but that some are deteriorated and require some repair, and so she does everything from touch up to stripping and repainting.

“We perform ‘plastic surgery’ on some of them,” MaryAnn said. “I love the old look, the vintage Christmas, but sometimes they need a little help.”

The Parsons welcome visitors to their display near Forked Run Lake each evening from 6-10 p.m., and encourage driving up their long dark driveway to get a better view.

“I just love Christmas, and I love being able to share it with others. The lights are visible from the main road, but to really see the display you need to be closer, so I tell everyone to please drive up to the house.”

She said she would light the driveway with blow molds, but currently there is no electricity that far from the house.

So maybe someday, but in the meantime, a surprise awaits at the end of the lane.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Snow surrounds some of the blow molds at the Parsons Christmas Display. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.5-Parsons-1.jpg Snow surrounds some of the blow molds at the Parsons Christmas Display. MaryAnn Parsons | Courtesy photo A total of 692 blow molds are on display for the Christmas season. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.5-Parsons-2.jpg A total of 692 blow molds are on display for the Christmas season. MaryAnn Parsons | Courtesy photo The path leading up to the house is lined with blow molds. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.5-Parsons-3.jpg The path leading up to the house is lined with blow molds. MaryAnn Parsons | Courtesy photo There are 101 blow molds in the soldier and candle line at the Parsons’ display. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/12/web1_12.5-Parsons-4.jpg There are 101 blow molds in the soldier and candle line at the Parsons’ display. MaryAnn Parsons | Courtesy photo

Couple shares unique display at the holidays

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.