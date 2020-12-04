Carleton School donates to dog shelter

SYRACUSE — Carleton School has been partnering with the Meigs County Canine Rescue and Adoption Center for the past couple of years to provide opportunities to participate in volunteer job experience and vocational skill training in the community for the transition age students. Dog Warden Colleen MurphySmith and her staff have been a great encouragement to the students and allow them to interact with the friendly dogs and puppies.

One young man at Carleton who has participated in this activity was asked, “Do you look forward to going to the Dog Shelter?” His responses was “Yes.” “What do you like to do there?” He replied, “I like mopping the floors, and cleaning windows, and looking at the dog.” “Do you like to pet them?” He replied that he did. He enjoys completing these tasks as independently as possible. “I like to do it myself.”

Carleton School recently held a food/donation drive to benefit the center.

Covid-19 has impacted us all in ways we could not foresee, but it has only magnified the importance of reaching out and getting your focus off yourself and on the needs of others.

Information provided by Carleton School.