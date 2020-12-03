Meigs Board holds meeting

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved multiple agenda items during its recent regular meeting.

The board,

Accepted and approved a donation from the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board for the Elementary Veterans Day.

Approve the minutes of the Nov. 11, regular meeting as submitted.

Accepted and approved the Pandemic Meal Distribution Stipend from the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Approves the five year forecast as required by ORC 5705.391 and file with the Ohio Department of Education on or before Nov. 30, 2020.

Approved a one-time $1,000 stipend for dues paying MLTA and OAPSE members plus full time Exempt and Administration employees.

Approved and accepted a donation from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio for the Meigs Middle School Care Cubby project.

Approved to hire Greg Satterfield as a substitute custodian for the 2020-2021 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Approved to accept the donation of a Baldwin Acrosonic Piano from Tom and Cathy Cooper. The piano will be placed at Meigs Elementary School.

Approved to adopt the Board of Education new/revised policies/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

Set Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Office for the next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education.