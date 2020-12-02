Commissioner adjust meeting date, approve adjustments

POMEROY — As 2020 comes to a close, the Meigs County Commissioners approved several financial adjustments and schedule changes in advance of closing out the books for the year.

The commissioners voted to move the Dec. 24 regular meeting to Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. The courthouse and connected offices will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for the Christmas holiday. Changes for New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day have not yet been announced.

In financial adjustments, the commissioners,

Approved an adjustment in the amount of $2,000 at the request of Meigs County EMS from line item Soo1S14 to Soo1S11 to cover expenses.

Approved an adjustment in the amount of $1,200 for the Meigs County Recorder’s Office from line item A006B08 to A006B02 for a one time pay adjustment.

Approved an appropriation of $2,400 for the Clerk of Courts into line item B041B01.

Approved an appropriation of $3,596.95 into lime item A002B22 for the September IV-D contract for the magistrate.

Approved adding a new revenue line item B250B04 Adult Lunch Revenue for the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Regarding the 2021 budget, during the meeting, Commissioner Randy Smith stated that he would like to have the budget ready to approve by the Dec. 3 meeting if possible. Commissioner Tim Ihle noted that they did not yet have the sheriff’s office budget and that he needed to meet with the Board of Elections and County Court on a few items.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m. unless otherwise announced.