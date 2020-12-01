Double digit increases reported in Meigs, Mason, Gallia … Latest COVID-19 data

Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to noon, New Haven Community Center, Layne St., New Haven;

Please remember to stay in your vehicle and have a face covering on.

COVID-19 testing for the area has been expanded. The cost is free, with testing sites in Mason County, W.Va., however, you do not need to be a Mason County resident to get tested.

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs, Mason and Gallia Counties each saw a double-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported at total of 48 confirmed and one probable case of COVID-19 in a news release on Tuesday, noting that some of the results had been delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Thirty-six of the cases were listed as being from November, with 13 being from Dec. 1 test results. The new cases bring Meigs County to a total of 147 active cases, and a total of 518 cases since April (475 confirmed, 43 probable).

The Mason County Health Department reported 231 currently active cases on Tuesday. There have been a total of 513 cases of COVID-19 in Mason County reported since the pandemic began in March. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Tuesday reported an increase of 24 new cases since Monday.

There were 18 new cases reported in Gallia County on Tuesday, according to the update from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). This brings the total case count to 880, with 473 presumed recovered, according to ODH.

Local schools

Buckeye Hills Career Center announced “at least three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a student or staff person” at the school in a statement posted to the school’s Facebook page on Tuesday. The center will remain open at this time.

According to the statement, the secondary education section has reported 10 student (one new) and eight staff cases, while the adult education portion has reported eight student (one new) and five staff (one new) cases.

In a statement to the Gallipolis City School District Facebook page, Supt. Craig Wright provided notice that a “student at Gallia Academy Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.” The school remains open and students should report as usual unless notified otherwise.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 880 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update. This is an increase of 18 since Monday. The Ohio Department of Health also lists 15 deaths. ODH reported a total of 65 hospitalizations (3 new) and 473 presumed recovered individuals (14 new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 880 cases reported by the Ohio Department of Health are as follows:

0-19 — 109 cases (3 new cases)

20-29 — 146 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 122 cases (1 new case, two hospitalizations)

40-49 — 137 cases (4 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 119 cases (5 new cases, 5 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 126 cases (1 new case, 13 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 79 cases (1 new case, 20 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

80-plus — 42 cases (1 new case, 3 new hospitalizations, 21 total hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators last week.

Meigs County

In addition to the 49 new cases, 23 additional recovered cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the recovered total to 360.

Age ranges for the 518 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 17 cases

10-19 — 47 cases (5 new cases)

20-29 — 79 cases (9 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 61 cases (6 new cases [1 probable], 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 77 cases (4 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 73 cases (11 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 69 cases (9 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 47 cases (3 new cases, 10 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 31 cases (1 new case, 7 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 5 total hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 35 hospitalizations (one new) and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting four of the seven indicators last week.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department announced a total of 513 cases on Tuesday, of those 231 are active and 272 are recovered. There are currently nine hospitalized cases. There have been a total of eight deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

DHHR reported 513 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, 24 more than Monday. Of those, 501 are confirmed cases and 12 are probable cases.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 513 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 7 cases

10-19 — 38 cases

20-29 — 61 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 6 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 52 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 82 cases (plus 5 probable cases (2 new), 3 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 86 cases (plus 1 probable case, 2 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 77 cases (1 death, 4 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 92 cases (5 deaths, 5 new confirmed cases)

Mason County continues to be listed as “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map and WVDE map. Mason County’s latest infection rate is 79.74, with a 9.96 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are yellow, orange and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 9,030 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 8,029). There were 119 new deaths (21-day average of 48), 585 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 305) and 47 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 31) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 48,818 cases with 758 deaths. There was an increase of 976 cases from Monday and 23 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,141,770 lab test have been completed, with a 3.67 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 6.07 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

Cars wait in line for a free drive-thru COVID-19 test at one of many free testing sites which have been set up in Mason County.

Latest COVID-19 data

