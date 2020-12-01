First snow of the season

The region received its first coating of snow on Monday night and Tuesday morning, making the decorated trees in Racine’s Star Mill Park look even more festive for the Christmas season. Numerous trees line the walking path at the park, decorated buy businesses, organizations and individuals. The trees are to be illuminated on Saturday following the village’s Christmas parade which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

