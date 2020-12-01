Funding available for nonprofits impacted by COVID-19

MEIGS COUNTY — The Meigs County Community Fund (MCCF) is partnering with local municipalities to connect local organizations responding to COVID-19 with funding through the federal CARES Act. Nonprofit and public organizations are invited to apply at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Meigs, and applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis through Friday, Dec. 11.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit and public organizations serving the Meigs County community. For profit organizations are not eligible for this opportunity. Consistent with the CARES Act, applicants must demonstrate that they incurred or will incur necessary expenditures due to the COVID-19 public health emergency between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.

Meigs County public and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to submit applications over email as soon as possible, and no later than Friday, Dec. 11. More information is available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Meigs.

The MCCF is a fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. The MCCF was founded in 2011 to create opportunities for Meigs County through philanthropy. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MCCF has worked to support Meigs County’s response. In partnership with Sisters Health Foundation, the MCCF has awarded over $40,000 to support nonprofit and public organizations responding to the crisis.