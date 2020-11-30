Nonprofit relief grant application period extended

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is extending until Dec. 5 the deadline for nonprofit organizations to apply for Nonprofit Reimbursing Relief Grants, the agency announced today. The agency also clarified that organizations that have received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans may be eligible for the grants, if they have not used the loans to pay 100% of the cost of unemployment benefits for laid-off employees.

ODJFS is providing up to $25 million in federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act grants to organizations that serve low-income and at-risk Ohioans and that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The purpose of these grants is to provide assistance to organizations that are devoted to helping Ohioans and have accumulated unemployment debt as a result of the pandemic,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “Any grants awarded may be applied to remaining unemployment charge balances. They also can be applied toward operational expenses.”

The grants are part of a larger package of more than $419.5 million in CARES Act funding developed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and the General Assembly to provide funding for small businesses, restaurants and bars, hospitals, higher education, arts, nonprofits, and low-income Ohioans impacted financially by the pandemic.

Information provided by ODJFS.