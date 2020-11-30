Eastern NHS inducts new members

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern High School National Honor Society inducted 15 new members into the chapter during the school’s induction ceremony on Nov. 18.

Inductees were Brianna Nutter, Skylar Honaker, Kendyl Householder, Emma Epling, Elizabeth Schuler, Natalie Browning, Isaiah Reed, Brielle Newland, Ethan Short, Megan Maxon, Emma Doczi, Olivia Harris, Jaylin Stevens, Jayden Evans and Abby Bauerbach.

Returning members of the Eastern High School National Honor Society include Jonna Epple, Whitney Durst, Kaycee Schrekengost, Ashton Guthrie, Jake Barber, Alysa Howard, Matty Blanchard, Kelsey Roberts, Layna Catlett and Blake Newland.

The new members were sworn in and received their pins after signing the Eastern High School National Honor Society membership book.

Information submitted by Sam Thompson, Eastern High School.