Mothman ‘66 Escape Room planned

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Jeff Wamsley, owner of The Mothman Museum, has been working on new projects for the upcoming year to showcase the mystery and history of the creature.

Wamsley posted on the museum’s Facebook page last week announcing plans are in the works to create a “Mothman ‘66 Escape Room.”

The themed escape room is similar to popular attractions where participants have a set amount of time to gather clues to break out of the room.

“Based on the historical record and decades of research and interview, Mothman ‘66 puts you in the center of the action,” the post states. “A modern day investigator, close to solving the mystery, suddenly disappears outside Igloo Number 2.

“You have one hour to collect the clues, solve the puzzles and rescue the investigator before he’s lost forever.”

Wamsley’s post said Joey Madia, a paranormal researcher and creator of three five-star history- and mystery-based escape rooms is designing the “puzzle” for the Mothman ‘66 Escape Room.

“A frequent presenter at the annual Mothman Festival, Joey has written extensively — including a stage play — about Point Pleasant and the Mothman phenomena,” the post stated.

Wamsley said the project is in “full swing” and has an expected opening date of May 2021, but the beginning date depends on the pandemic. More details about the escape room are expected in the coming months.

In a later post, The Mothman Museum announced the TNT Bus Tours will be returning in May 2021. Wamsley said he has not held the bus tours in three or four years, but recently purchased a van to begin again. The tour will be an hour-long, guided tour through Point Pleasant and the TNT area.

There will be online reservations set up for the escape room and bus tour.

Wamsley said he is currently working on opening a new store on Main Street, which will be called “Bunker 304.” The gift shop style store will have a TNT area theme and sell many pop-culture items. The store is likely to open in early 2021, Wamsley said.

New store on Main Street also in works

