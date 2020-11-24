COVID-19 cases increase prior to Thanksgiving… Latest from Gallia, Meigs, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Active cases of COVID-19 in Gallia, Meigs and Mason Counties continue to rise in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 292 active cases on Tuesday morning. The health department listed a total of 709 cases since March, although it noted that all cases from Nov. 22-24 were not included in the update. The Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 735 cases in Gallia County during it’s Tuesday update. ODH has stated in recent days that thousands of tests are pending review leading to delays in reporting.

In Meigs County, 15 additional confirmed cases were reported, bringing the county’s active case total to 112 as of Tuesday afternoon. A total of 427 cases have been reported in the county since April.

The Mason County Health Department reported 376 total cases (since March) on Tuesday, 12 more than Monday. Of those, 141 cases are active and 226 are recovered.

Local schools

Buckeye Hills Career Center reported one confirmed case at the center in a statement posted to the center’s Facebook page on Tuesday. Case totals at Buckeye Hills, according to the statement, are as follows: Secondary Education (high school), 9 students, 7 staff; Adult education, 6 students, 4 staff.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

In an update on Tuesday, the Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 709 cases of COVID-19, with 292 of those cases considered to be active.

“We are reporting 121 additional cases of COVID-19 for Gallia County. Eight of these individuals were diagnosed based on a positive antigen test and meeting the case definition of a probable case, i.e., an epidemiological link to a positive case or symptoms consistent with COVID19 and diagnosed by a medical provider. They will be listed as 113 additional confirmed cases, and 8 additional probable cases for a total of 709 cases (639 confirmed, 70 probable),” stated an update from the Gallia County Health Department posted to its Facebook page.

The update does not include all cases from Nov. 22-24, stated the health department in the update. The Ohio Department of Health update on Tuesday afternoon lists Gallia County at 735 total cases.

Age ranges for the 709 cases reported by the health department are as follows:

0-19 — 85 cases

20-29 — 121 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 95 cases

40-49 — 107 cases (2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 99 cases (6 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 102 cases (12 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 65 cases (18 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 26 cases (13 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 9 cases (6 hospitalizations)

The Tuesday update lists a total of 58 hospitalizations, with 14 of those currently hospitalized. There have been 13 deaths and 404 recovered cases reported in Gallia County.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 15 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county in an update on Wednesday afternoon.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 112 active cases, and 427 total cases (385 confirmed, 42 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 412 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 15 cases

10-19 — 41 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 60 cases (5 new cases)

30-39 — 52 cases (3 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 68 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 51 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 51 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 6 total hospitalizations)

70-79 — 43 cases (10 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 30 cases (7 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 15 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 4 total hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 304 recovered cases (4 new), a total of 33 hospitalizations (2 new) and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

“There has been a drastic increase of COVID-19 cases, not only in Meigs County but across over the past few weeks. The Meigs County Health Department urges residents to continue following federal, state, and local orders and guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This guidance includes practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and wearing facial coverings,” stated a news release from the health department.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine. Meigs County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 376 total cases (since March) on Tuesday, 12 more than Monday. Of those, 141 cases are active and 226 are recovered. There have been nine total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 367 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, 18 more than Monday. Seven of these cases are probable.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 367 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases (1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 27 cases (2 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 42 cases (plus 1 probable case, 4 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 38 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 61 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 64 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death, 4 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 53 cases (1 death, 4 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 69 cases (6 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “orange” (15-24.9 cases per 100,000 people) in the DHHR county alert system map. Surrounding counties were “gold” (Cabell) and “orange” (Jackson and Putnam).

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 8,604 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 6,941). (Editor’s note: The COVID-19 dashboard states, “Today’s data is incomplete. Thousands of reports are pending review. Additionally, today’s data includes two days of positive test results that were delayed because of technical issues related to lab reporting.”). There were 98 new deaths (21-day average of 35), 364 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 260) and 29 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 27).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 42,083 cases with 682 deaths. There was an increase of 969 cases from Monday and 15 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,048,077 lab test have been completed, with a 3.51 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.80 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

