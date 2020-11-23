Buckeye Hills Regional Council responds to COVID-19

MARIETTA — A recent report by the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging (O4A) shows the innovative ways Ohio’s Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) have addressed the growing needs of older adults throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In southeast Ohio, Buckeye Hills Regional Council has been working with area senior centers, community action agencies, and home- and community-based service providers to ensure the health and well-being of older adults in the region.

The results within the report show that the needs for older adults are growing and changing within the reality of the pandemic. Community agencies have risen to the occasion and continued to engage older adults in innovative ways.

“Our members have risen to the challenge of this virus by adjusting their delivery of services overnight so that they could identify and meet the need,” said Larke Recchie, O4A CEO. “Ohio’s Area Agencies on Aging have deep roots in their communities. They are skilled at building public and private partnerships and innovating service delivery.”

“These outcomes are the direct result of a collaborative effort and undertaking by the area senior centers, community action agencies, and our providers,” said Jennifer Westfall, Aging and Disability Director at Buckeye Hills Regional Council. “Each organization stepped up to ensure that local seniors continued to have their nutrition, transportation, delivery services, and support needs met.”

Buckeye Hills Regional Council compiled the following numbers to contribute towards O4A’s state-wide report. Below is a list of services provided in southeast Ohio from March -July 2020:

526 people were delivered 34,667 meals directly in response to COVID-19.

2,809 grab-and-go/carryout meals were provided.

334 requests for assistance were received.

18 people participated in online training.

1,078 people were reached with telephone check-in calls.

23 caregivers received support.

“I’m very proud of our case managers, assessors, and clinical team for continuing to be flexible and supportive with individuals,” Westfall stated. “We’ve not experienced a lapse in support thanks to increased telephonic services, virtual assistance, and deliveries.”

For nutrition, transportation, or additional service supports, you can call the staff at Buckeye Hills Regional Council at 740-374-9436 or email info@buckeyehills.org.

Buckeye Hills Regional Council is a council of governments dedicated to improving the lives of residents in southeast Ohio and is one of 12 Area Agencies on Aging in Ohio, responding to the needs of older adults as advocates and planners. In southeast Ohio, BHRC provides education, information, and referral services while also working with the public and private sectors to help older adults with home and community-based long-term care.

To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council and for assistance and referral services, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll free), or email info@buckeyehills.org.

