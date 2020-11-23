Meigs Board approves agenda items

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved numerous agenda items during recent meetings, including personnel matters.

Personnel matters were approved as follows:

The hiring Erika Fox as a long-term substitute teacher at Carleton School for the 2020-2021 school year, retroactive to Nov. 6, and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The hiring of Marjorie Fetty as a substitute teacher for the 2020-2021 school year as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The hiring of Alyssa Andrews as an after-school instructor at Meigs Elementary School under the 21stCentury Grant After-School Program for the 2020-2021 school year.

The hiring of Kristin Buckley as an after-school instructor at Meigs Middle School under the 21st Century Grant After-School Program for the 2020-2021 school year.

The hiring of Nathan Becker as varsity wrestling coach for the 2020-2021 season, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The hiring of Craig Knight as Middle School Wrestling Coach for the 2020-2021 season, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The resignation for retirement purposes of Tammy Chapman, Meigs Intermediate School Librarian.

The hiring of the following substitute custodians for the 2020-2021 school year: Charles Burton and Kole Lambert.

The hiring of the following substitute cooks for the 2020-2021 school year, retroactive to Oct. 27: Breanna Butcher and Deb Gerard.

The hiring of Melinda Venoy as a substitute personal assistant for the 2020-2021 school year.

The hiring of Kristin Roush as a personal assistant at Carleton School for the 2020-2021 school year effective Nov. 9, not to exceed 29 hours per week.

In other business, the board,

Approved the financial report for the month of October 2020 as submitted.

Approved the bills (expenditures) for payment for the month of October 2020.

Approved the vision insurance renewal with MedBen effective Jan. 1, 2021. Rates will remain the same for CY 2021.

Approved the dental insurance renewal with Anthem BCBS effective Jan. 1, 2021. Rates will remain the same for CY 2021.

Approve enforcing and adopting a nutrition standards policy that considers the requirements of the Ohio Revised Code 3313.814 and governs the types of food and beverages that may be sold on the premises of the school, for inclusion in the Ohio Department of Education’s FY21 Consolidated School Report Survey.

Held discussion/first reading held/provided on the following Board of Education new/updated/revised/deleted bylaws/policies/forms/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

Approved the medical/Rx renewal rates with the Jefferson Health Plan for the 2021 Calendar Year. Rates will increase 6 percent for both PPO and HDHP.

Approved an agreement with StaffAlerter from PRO OnCall Technologies.

Acceptd a donation from SE Ohio Foodbank.

Set Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Office for the next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education.