Eastern Board approves agenda items

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved several agenda items during the recent board meeting.

The board approved the following supplemental and pupil activity contracts for the 2020-21 school year: Tyler Brothers, head wrestling coach; Jared Spencer, volunteer junior high girls basketball coach; Matt Simpson, assistant boys basketball coach; Jennifer Clingenpeel, junior high girls basketball coach; Cara Kight, volunteer assistant boys basketball coach.

Jessica Anderson was hired as a home bound tutor for the 2020-21 school year.

After school virtual tutors for the 2020-21 school year were approved as follows: Elementary, Renee Whitley, Jessica Anderson, and Sandy Needs; Middle School, Carly Hayes, Bill Salyer, Todd Bean, Patrece Beegle, and Debbie Barber; High School, Jacob Duty and Mia Davis.

The board approved hiring Raeven Clampitt as a full time bus driver on a one year contract for the 2020-21 school year as per the OAPSE Collective Bargaining Agreement and Salary Schedule pending proper certification. Her effective date was Oct. 12.

Marge Fetty was hired as a certified substitute and Lee Ann Fick was hired as a substitute aide for the 2020-21 school year.

In other business, the board,

Approved the minutes of the Oct. 14 regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of October as submitted.

Approved the Subgrant Coronavirus Relief Fund Agreements with Chester ($23,212.57), Olive ($5,000), and Orange ($12,000) Townships retroactive to Oct. 12.

Approved the permanent appropriation resolution and certified additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

Approved the five year forecast and accompanying notes for the November submission to the Ohio Department of Education.

Approved the resolution to participate and amend the Eastern Local School District Section 125 Plan.

Approved the discussion/second reading to be held/provided on the following Board of Education new/updated/revised/deleted bylaws/policies/forms/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

Approved/denied open enrollment students for the 2020-21 school year.

Approved adjusting the school re-opening plan, making Dec. 1-4, 2020 remote learning days and Jan. 4-8, 2021 remote learning days.

Set Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. for the date and time of the next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education in the elementary library conference room.