Meigs reports largest single day case increase

POMEROY — The Meigs County Health Department reports their largest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic on Saturday.

An additional 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Meigs County, bringing the totals to 102 active cases and 392 total cases (350 confirmed, 42 probable) since April.

Saturday’s cases were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, male in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

6. Confirmed case, male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

7. Confirmed case, male in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

8. Confirmed case, male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

9. Confirmed case, male in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

10. Confirmed case, male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

11. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

12. Confirmed case, male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

13. Confirmed case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

14. Confirmed case, male in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

15. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

16. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

17. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

18. Confirmed case, male in the under 12 months to 9-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

19. Confirmed case, female in the under 12 months to 9-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

20. Confirmed case, male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

21. Confirmed case, female in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

22. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

“There has been a drastic increase of COVID-19 cases, not only in Meigs County but across over the past few weeks. The Meigs County Health Department urges residents to continue following federal, state, and local orders and guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This guidance includes practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and wearing facial coverings,” stated a news release from the health department.

Age ranges for the 392 Meigs County cases, as of Saturday, are as follows:

0-9 — 15 cases (2 new cases)

10-19 — 40 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 49 cases (3 new cases)

30-39 — 45 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 64 cases (5 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 47 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 47 cases (5 new cases, 5 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 41 cases (2 new cases, 8 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 29 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 279 recovered cases, a total of 28 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine. Meigs County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

For more information on the local COVID-19 situation, visit www.meigs-health.com/COVID-19. For information and orders from the state, follow the links on our page or visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_covid-18.jpg

22 new cases brings active total to 102 cases

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.