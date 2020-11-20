Christmas in Meigs

MEIGS COUNTY — Villages around Meigs County are preparing for the Christmas season, with lighted tree displays and parades in the next few weeks.

The Christmas parade in Racine will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, with line up at 6 p.m. at Southern High School. Any and all entries are welcome, including side-by-sides, golf carts, four-wheelers, Jeeps, tractors and more. Light up and decorate the vehicles and floats to join in on the parade. Candy cannot be thrown this year due to COVID-19.

The village of Racine will have the 2nd annual Christmas Tree display at Star Mill Park, with the lighting set for Dec. 5 after the village Christmas parade. All trees must be removed by Jan. 10 or the village will dispose of them.

Trees will be decorated on Nov. 28 and 29 for the display. Last year included trees decorated in memory of loved ones as well as those by local businesses and organizations, students from Southern Local, churches and much more.

In Middleport, the Middleport Business Association is offering a pre-staked live Christmas tree to be decorated in the current popup park on 2nd Aveue at the former Judy Kay’s restaurant lot.

Applications for the trees can be found on the Middleport Business Association page. There is a fee which must be paid along with the application.

“Once we receive your application with the payment a tree will be tagged for you. All your tree will need is: an extension cord, lights, and decorations. We are only permitting LED lights. It is also the purchaser’s responsibility to decorate and maintain their tree throughout the holiday season. Please remember to remove your lights and decorations by January 3rd; before the trees are removed for your convenience,” read information from the Business Association.

In Reedsville, the annual Christmas parade will take place at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 6, with lineup at 1 p.m. at the Bellville Locks and Dam. On Monday evening, Santa will make a trip to town on one of the Olive Twp. fire trucks for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Reedsville. The lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Bellville Locks and Dam.

Christmas trees were decorated in memory of loved ones, to represent business and organizations and much more during the annual display in Middleport last year. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_12.3-Middleport-12.jpg Christmas trees were decorated in memory of loved ones, to represent business and organizations and much more during the annual display in Middleport last year. File photo Trees are ready to be decorated in Middleport. To reserve a tree contact the Middleport Business Association. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.21-Middleport-Trees.jpg Trees are ready to be decorated in Middleport. To reserve a tree contact the Middleport Business Association. File photo The Racine parade includes many lighted vehicles. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_12.10-Racine-3.1.jpg The Racine parade includes many lighted vehicles. File photo Several floats take part in the Reedsville Christmas parade each year. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_DSC_0555a.jpg Several floats take part in the Reedsville Christmas parade each year. File photo

Tree displays, parades planned