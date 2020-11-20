Eastern announces remote learning days following holiday breaks

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved a change to remote learning days for all students for the week following the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday breaks.

Eastern Local Supt. Steve Ohlinger stated that all students in the district will be on remote learning for Dec. 1-4 (Tuesday-Friday following Thanksgiving break) and Jan. 4-8, 2021 (Monday-Friday following Christmas break).

While students will not be in the classroom, they will be completing school work on those days.

“There was no change to our school calendar, the only change is to go to fully remote learning for those particular weeks. These dates are the weeks that fall directly after the traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas/New Years breaks,” stated Ohlinger.

The move is similar to that made by Meigs Local earlier in the week, which extended two weeks of remote learning following Thanksgiving and one week of remote learning following the Christmas/New Years break.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.