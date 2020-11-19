Christmas on the Frontier continues

POINT PLEASANT — The Fort Randolph Committee will be hosting its annual Christmas on the Frontier event on Dec. 5, but will be modified from previous years.

The fort will be open for the day from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for the public to visit in an open-house style tour.

Reenactors will be staffing the fort in 18th century attire and customs. Chair of the Fort Randolph Committee, Deb Cassady, said there will be several areas featured throughout the fort to allow visitors to experience the holiday in the 18th century.

In previous years, the Christmas on the Frontier event took place in the fort’s tavern by a fire. This year, the activities will be different to allow for social distancing.

Registration is not needed for the Christmas event, but participants will be asked to stay within their own family or social group, Cassady said. Groups will not be allowed to intermingle while touring the fort. Cassady said masks are encouraged by visitors.

“Not all community events can be easily modified, but we are fortunate at Fort Randolph because we have the space to spread out,” Cassady said. “So, with a few modifications, we will still be able to offer Christmas on the Frontier to the public.”

There is no admission to Fort Randolph, but the committee appreciates donations to keep programs going.

Members of the Fort Randolph Committee are pictured in front of the fort's tavern during the 2019 Christmas on the Frontier.

