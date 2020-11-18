$15K in grants awarded for COVID-19 relief

POMEROY — Sisters Health Foundation and the Meigs County Community Fund have partnered again to support Meigs County’s nonprofit organizations. Nine organizations received more than $15,000 through this round of funding, as they step up to meet the changing needs created by COVID-19.

These awards build upon more than $25,000 in COVID-19 relief grants awarded this spring by the Meigs County Community Fund with funding from Sisters Health Foundation. Both rounds of funding welcomed applications from Meigs County nonprofits working across the critical areas of food access and distribution; the needs of seniors; mental health and addiction-related needs; and community health care infrastructure. The most recent round of funding also invited applications for needs emerging as the pandemic continues.

“With the Meigs County Community Fund, we have seen this challenging period filled with incredible generosity and kindness,” said Jennifer Sheets, president of the Meigs County Community Fund. “So many organizations and individuals have stepped up to meet the pressing needs facing our community, and we are very thankful to support them in partnership with Sisters Health Foundation.”

Grant recipients include Eastern Elementary and Middle School; God’s Hands at Work; the Meigs County Farmers Market and Meigs Cooperative Parish; the Golden Harvest Food Pantry; the Meigs County Council on Aging; Meigs Middle School; the Meigs Primary and Intermediate Blessings in a Backpack; and Pageville Freewill Baptist Church.

“As the pandemic continues, we know how crucial it is that we all continue to do what we can to make a difference,” said Renee Steffen, executive director of Sisters Health Foundation. “We are so grateful to partner with the Meigs County Community Fund to support all those working day-in and day-out for Meigs County.”

Three projects were funded by Sisters Health Foundation:

Eastern Elementary and Middle School received funding to support its Eagle Pack Program, which provides free weekend meals to 80-100 students every month.

God’s Hands at Work received funding to support a mobile food pantry, which will help meet the increased need for food assistance in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Farmers Market received funding to start a community garden in collaboration with Meigs Cooperative Parish. The garden will increase access to healthy foods among the residents of ten towns and villages in Meigs County.

Two projects were funded jointly by Sisters Health Foundation and the Meigs County Community Fund:

The Golden Harvest Food Pantry received funding to purchase a new refrigerator, which will help meet increased demand for services during the pandemic. The pantry servers about 450 people each month.

The Meigs County Council on Aging received funding to continue meeting increased need for the delivery of healthy, nutritious meals to seniors through its Meals on Wheels program.

Three projects were funded by the Meigs County Community Fund:

The Meigs Middle School received funding from the Meigs County Community Fund to support its Care Cubby, a place where kids can go to discreetly get socks, personal hygiene items, feminine products, shoes, and other needed items.

The Meigs Primary and Intermediate Blessings in a Backpack received funding from the Meigs County Community Fund to support weekend meals for 375 K-5 students facing food insecurity.

Pageville Freewill Baptist Church received funding from the Meigs County Community Fund to provide winter boots and coats to seniors in Scipio Township.

The Meigs County Community Fund is a local community fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO). The Meigs County Community Fund provides a way for anyone to give back to the community and invest in nonprofits, schools and community organizations through grants.

If you are interested in making a gift to support the Meigs County Community Fund and build the resources necessary to address this crisis and future needs in the community, please contact FAO at 740.753.1111 or info@ffao.org. To learn more about the Meigs County Community Fund, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Meigs.

