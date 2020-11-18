OU offers certainty to seniors with the admission promise

ATHENS — Ohio University is offering a new option to provide certainty and support for fall 2021 applicants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the new OHIO Admission Promise, qualifying fall 2021 applicants to Ohio University’s Athens campus will be offered general University admission when they:

earn a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average on a strong college prep curriculum​;

apply by the extended application deadline of January 15, 2021 (application fee will be waived); and

enroll in fall 2021 as a full-time, first-year, degree-seeking student on the Athens campus​.

“The high school graduating class of 2021 will have persevered through one of the most uncertain and challenging seasons in the history of education,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “Through the OHIO Admission Promise, we want to provide some peace of mind to prospective students and their families as they consider college plans. We want to encourage them to continue to prioritize pursuit of a high-quality education, despite these most trying times.”

To help alleviate financial pressures on students and their families, the program also includes a minimum $2000 renewable OHIO Admission Promise Award for qualifying Athens campus freshmen whose FAFSA results reach Ohio University by January 15 when they enroll in fall 2021.

Students who met OHIO’s November 15 Early Action deadline for the Athens campus will be eligible for the OHIO Admission Promise Award as well, and all fall 2021 admitted students will still be considered for OHIO’s generous merit- and need-based scholarship programs.

OHIO’s regional campuses offer admission to any qualifying applicants who have earned a high school diploma or equivalent, as well as generous regional-specific scholarships.

For more information about the OHIO Admission Promise, visit www.ohio.edu/promise.