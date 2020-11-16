Remembering ‘the 75’

On Saturday, the Marshall University community remembered the 75 people who lost their lives in a plane crash 50 years prior, including several members of the Marshall football team and coaching staff. Pictured is this year’s Thundering Herd team wearing its “75” helmets prior to the game against Middle Tennessee State which is covered inside this edition and online. More on Saturday’s remembrances in an upcoming article. (Bryan Walters | OVP)

On Saturday, the Marshall University community remembered the 75 people who lost their lives in a plane crash 50 years prior, including several members of the Marshall football team and coaching staff. Pictured is this year’s Thundering Herd team wearing its “75” helmets prior to the game against Middle Tennessee State which is covered inside this edition and online. More on Saturday’s remembrances in an upcoming article. (Bryan Walters | OVP) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.17-MU.jpg On Saturday, the Marshall University community remembered the 75 people who lost their lives in a plane crash 50 years prior, including several members of the Marshall football team and coaching staff. Pictured is this year’s Thundering Herd team wearing its “75” helmets prior to the game against Middle Tennessee State which is covered inside this edition and online. More on Saturday’s remembrances in an upcoming article. (Bryan Walters | OVP)