Cochran named ‘Officer of the Year’

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — University of Rio Grande/Rio Grande Community College Police Officer Megan Cochran has been named the 2020 Officer of the Year.

This marks the fourth year for the award and Cochran is the first female officer to receive.

According to a news release from Rio, the award was established by University Board of Trustee Larry Rees and his wife Laura in appreciation for the department’s dedication to serving the community. The campus police officers vote for their colleague who demonstrates leadership, courtesy, and compassion.

“Cochran has been with the department for less than a year, but exemplifying leadership being voted by her fellow officers almost unanimously,” the news release stated.

“Receiving this award for the second time in my career at a different department is extremely humbling,” Cochran said. “I’m honored my coworkers have noticed that I always go out every shift no matter what and give 110 percent, and chose me for this award.”

Officer Cochran is a 2013 Gallia Academy High School graduate. She entered the Police Academy at Buckeye Hills following in her father’s footsteps, who served as a police officer in Gallia County for nearly 20 years. With just six years in law enforcement, Cochran has received several awards including Life Saving Awards and Officer of the Year in 2017 with the Wellston Police Department.

URG/RGCC President Smith said, “We are so blessed to have her a part of our police department. She does her job in a very exceptional way.” He added, “It gives me the ability to say, ‘Your child is safe here’ during orientations and to parents.”

In addition to being full time at URG/RGCC, Officer Cochran holds auxiliary commissions with the Sheriff’s Office and Rio Grande Police Department. She is currently pursuing her associates in psychology.

Information submitted by the University of Rio Grande/Rio Grande Community College.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.17-Officer.jpg