Schools report new COVID cases … Counties report double digit increase in cases

OHIO VALLEY — Schools in Gallia, Mason and Meigs Counties have reported new cases of COVID-19 in recent days, as cases continue to rise in each of the counties.

“We are providing you notice that the Eastern Local School District has been informed of one student or staff member of the Eastern Middle School that has tested positive for COVID-19,” stated Eastern Local Supt. Steve Ohlinger in a letter posted to the district’s Facebook page on Monday morning.

“We will continue to follow district safety protocols for hygiene, safety, social distancing, and the wearing of facial coverings for all students and staff. Unless you are advised differently, you should report to school as normal,” added Ohlinger.

Mason County Schools Supt. Jack Cullen said there was a positive case announced at Leon Elementary School on Friday, one at the Mason County Board Office on Saturday and one announced at the Point Pleasant Primary on Sunday. These three cases are in addition to cases at Wahama High School, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School and the Mason County Career Center, which were announced at the beginning of last week. There are a total of six positive cases in Mason County Schools.

Buckeye Hills Career Center announced two confirmed cases on Friday and two confirmed cases on Monday in separate Facebook posts. The center remains open at this time.

The Gallia County Health Department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday in the county, bringing the total to 541 cases, with 124 active.

On Monday, the Mason County Health Department reported 21 new cases since Friday. There are a total of 260 cases in Mason County (since March), 70 of which are active.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. There are 49 active cases in Meigs County as of Monday.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department had reported a total (since March) of 541 cases on Monday, 33 more than on Friday. Of the cases, 124 are considered to be active as of Monday afternoon (down 43 from Friday), according to the health department, with nine currently hospitalized (one new since Friday).

“We are reporting 33 additional cases of COVID-19 for Gallia County. Seven of these individuals were diagnosed based on a positive antigen test and meeting the case definition of a probable case, i.e., an epidemiological link to a positive case or symptoms consistent with COVID19 and diagnosed by a medical provider. They will be listed as 26 additional confirmed cases, and 7 additional probable cases for a total of 541 cases (486 confirmed, 55 probable),” stated the update from the health department on Monday afternoon.

Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 72 cases

20-29 — 88 cases (8 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 71 cases (4 new cases)

40-49 — 83 cases (5 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 total hospitalizations)

50-59 — 80 cases (4 new cases, 5 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 70 cases (8 new cases, 11 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 47 cases (4 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 17 total hospitalizations)

80-89 — 21 cases (11 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 9 cases (6 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department reported a total of 404 recovered cases (76 new) and 126 active cases as of Monday afternoon. There are nine current hospitalization and 44 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department has reported 17 additional confirmed cases in the county from Saturday-Monday, as well as 11 recovered cases. None of the new cases are hospitalized.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 49 active cases, and 328 total cases (290 confirmed, 42 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 328 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 9 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 34 cases (2 new cases)

20-29 — 41 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 40 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 52 cases (4 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 40 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 36 cases (1 new cases, 5 total hospitalizations)

70-79 — 35 cases (2 new cases, 8 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 268 recovered cases (11 new), a total of 28 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine. Meigs County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 260 total cases (since March) on Monday, 21 more than Friday. Of those, 70 cases are active, 184 are recovered and five are currently in the hospital. There have been six total deaths due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 254 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, 28 more than Friday. Four of these cases are probable.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 254 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 3 cases

10-19 — 18 cases (3 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 30 cases (plus 1 probable case)

30-39 — 24 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 46 cases (8 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 44 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death, 8 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 31 cases (plus 1 probable case, 5 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 54 cases (5 deaths, 4 new confirmed cases)

On Monday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “orange” (15-24.9 cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as gold (Cabell), red (Jackson) and orange (Putnam) on the state map.

Mason County was gold on the West Virginia Department of Education map, which is updated every Saturday evening. Mason County will report to school on the normal schedule this week, unless the county turns “red.”

Editor’s note: Saturday’s COVID-19 update incorrectly listed the number of active cases in Mason County, although the information in the article was correct.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, ODH reported a total of 7,268 new cases, above the 21-day average of 5,006. There were 20 new deaths reported on Monday (21-day average of 25), 213 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 202) and 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 22).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 34,469 cases with 585 deaths. There was an increase of 2,821 cases from Friday and 20 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 934,835 lab test have been completed, with a 3.27 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.31 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

Counties report double digit increase in cases

