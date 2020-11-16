Meigs Local announces blended schedule modifications

ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs Local School District is modifying its blended/remote learning schedule as it relates to the days immediately following Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks.

“After discussion with the board of education and in lieu of the rising number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines, a decision to alter some of the days of Blended learning to Remote learning for all students will be made,” stated Meigs Local Supt. Scot Gheen.

Students and staff will be on Thanksgiving break from Nov. 25, returning on Dec. 1, but instead of returning to the classroom, all students will be on remote learning. The remote learning for all students will run from Dec. 1-11.

Blended learning students will then return to the classroom for the week of Dec. 14-18, as per the regular schedule (M-W in person, Th-F remote). This is subject to change should cases be spiking at the time or if orders are issued otherwise at the state level.

As for Christmas break, which is scheduled from Dec. 21-1, with students originally to return on Jan. 4, the first week back (Jan. 4-8) will be remote learning for all students.

Blended learning students will then return to the normal schedule of Monday-Wednesday in person and Thursday-Friday remote for the week of Jan. 11, 2021.

“This calendar change does not affect any staff member for the regular holiday break schedule on the original calendar or is it an extended holiday break for the students, but rather only extends time out for the blended students not to be present in the building (8 days total) for a remote learning platform,” stated Gheen.

Gheen added, “We believe this change helps put our students in the two week quarantine window after Thanksgiving and Christmas break for families gatherings or as people decide to travel out of town for the Holidays. While it may be an inconvenience for some, our hope is this helps with the overall safety of the students and staff.”

There will be no school on Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as previously scheduled.

