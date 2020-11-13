One dead, two injured in early morning shooting

GLENWOOD — One man was killed and two others injured at a residence in Glenwood early Friday morning.

A suspect in the shooting, Brandon Allen Smith, 29, off Milton, is in custody.

According to the criminal complaint filed at the Mason County Magistrate Court, deputies were dispatched to Whitten Ridge Road when a 9-1-1 caller advised that his neighbor said he had been shot. The complaint was filed by Corporal J.C. Peterson.

Peterson’s complaint states the two injured males were “believed to be” Alvin Lambert and James L. Smith Jr. The deceased male has not been identified.

“Both Lambert and Smith were responsive and both men stated that Brandon Smith was the one who shot them,” the complaint stated.

“Mason County 911 was able to find a drivers license for the suspect that identifies him as Brandon Allen Smith. … From previous investigations I am aware that the parents of Mr. Smith live in close proximity to where the crime occurred.”

The criminal complaint was filed against Smith and states he is “being charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.”

Mason County EMS transported Lambert and Smith Jr. to Saint Mary’s in Huntington. The complaint states that Lambert “had an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, arm and neck.” Smith Jr. “had an apparent gunshot wound to the face.”

According to information from the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority, Smith was booked into Western Regional Jail on Friday morning and is being held without bond.

Suspect in custody