One killed in Friday crash

GALLIA COUNTY — One person was killed in a single vehicle crash on Friday morning in Morgan Twp., Gallia County.

According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Patrick C. Nibert, 39, of Gallipolis was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on County Road 111. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail and catching fire.

The crash occurred on County Road 111 near County Road 121 in Morgan Twp. at 1:25 a.m.

Assisting at the scene were the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallia County EMS, Vinton Fire Department, Cremeens Funeral Home, Gallia County Coroner and Graham’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.