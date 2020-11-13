Painting the plow

Children at Munchkin City Daycare in Middleport recently spent an afternoon leaving their mark on one of the Village of Middleport’s now plows. The village brought the plow to the daycare where children in the “green” room, mostly ages 4 and 5, spent time painting different colors, shapes and designs on the plow. After a little finishing work by the staff, the plow was returned to the village to be used to clear the streets this winter. On Thursday, the village brought a second snow plow to the daycare for the kids to paint as well.

