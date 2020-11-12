Meigs, Gallia report double digit new cases … MCCC closed Friday for contact tracing

OHIO VALLEY — Ohio topped 7,000 cases in 24 hours on Thursday for the first time, as the 21-day average topped 4,000 cases per 24 hour reporting period, as Gallia and Meigs also reported double digit increases.

Gallia and Meigs Counties each remained in the “Orange” alert level-2 advisory, while 68 of Ohio’s 88 counties are in the red.

Meigs County is showing the second lowest rate of incidence in the state according to numbers provided during Governor Mike DeWine’s news conference on Thursday. While Meigs is 87th of 88 counties, Gallia ranks 48th of the 88 counties.

In the two week reporting period for the rankings, Meigs County reported a total of 42 cases, which is 183.4 cases per 100,000 population. In Gallia County, 123 cases have been reported for a total of 411.4 cases per 100,000 population.

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 12 new cases in Gallia County, bringing the total to 471 cases since March.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 15 new cases in an update on Thursday (cases for both Wednesday and Thursday), and five additional recovered cases. Meigs County has 51 cases currently active.

The Mason County Health Department reported 31 active cases on Thursday. The department reported a total of 221 cases since March.

Mason County Schools announced on Thursday afternoon the Mason County Career Center will be closed on Friday for contract tracing and staffing issues.

“I’m not sure we’ll have enough supervision,” Supt. Jack Cullen said. “At this point, it’s going to involve several staff members being quarantined. I don’t actually know the number at this time but if it’s substantial, I can’t get substitutes.”

Cullen said the career center students would be able to attend their home schools on Friday. Cullen will update the students if they will be able to return to the career center next week.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health reported at total of 471 total COVID-19 cases since March in Gallia County in an update on Thursday. This is an increase of 12 cases from the Wednesday afternoon update from ODH.

The Gallia County Health Department had reported a total of 452 cases on Tuesday. Of the cases, 145 are considered to be active as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the health department, with five currently hospitalized.

Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 68 cases

20-29 — 75 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 57 cases

40-49 — 67 cases (1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 64 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 54 cases (11 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 39 cases (15 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 19 cases (10 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 9 cases (6 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department reported a total of 294 recovered cases and 145 active cases as of Tuesday afternoon. There are five current hospitalization and 43 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department has reported 14 additional confirmed cases and one probable case in the county since Tuesday as part of the Thursday afternoon update.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 51 active cases, and 305 total cases (263 Confirmed, 42 Probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 305 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 8 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 31 cases

20-29 — 39 cases (2 new cases)

30-39 — 39 cases (3 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 45 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 38 cases (4 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 35 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 29 cases (3 new cases, 5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 243 recovered cases (5 new), a total of 24 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine. Meigs County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 221 total cases (since March) on Thursday. Of those, 31 cases are active, 184 are recovered and two are currently in the hospital.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 218 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, four more than Wednesday. Five of these cases are probable.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 218 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 3 cases

10-19 — 15 cases

20-29 — 28 cases (plus 1 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 22 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

40-49 — 37 cases

50-59 — 33 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death, 2 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 25 cases (plus 1 probable case)

70+ — 50 cases (5 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

On Thursday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “yellow” (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as gold (Cabell and Putnam) and orange (Jackson) on the state map.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, ODH reported a total of 7,101 new cases, above the 21-day average of 4,001. There were 35 new deaths reported on Thursday (21-day average of 24), 268 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 185) and 21 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 23).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 30,897 cases with 555 deaths. There was an increase of 696 cases from Wednesday and two new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 884,889 lab test have been completed, with a 3.13 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.87 percent, down from 5.90 percent on Wednesday.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

MCCC closed Friday for contact tracing