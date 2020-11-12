MPS receives playground grant

MIDDLEPORT — Meigs Primary School recently received a grant from the Meigs County Community Fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio to be used for the school’s playground.

Meigs Primary School is continuing to expand their trauma informed playgrounds for the students thanks to a grant from the Meigs County Community Fund. The money from the grant was used to purchase eight outdoor chalkboards, and four weaving stations along with weaving strips.

This is the second year Meigs Primary School has been awarded grants from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio for expansion of their trauma informed playgrounds. The idea of creating a trauma informed playground stems from the school’s trauma informed practices and training. The playgrounds provide areas for students to use their imagination, creativity and participate in non-academic and non-competitive activities.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio, with the mission of creating opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities across the region. By growing philanthropic resources, convening partners around issues of importance, and making grants, FAO if working to ensure Appalachian Ohio is a region of abundance in possibility. To learn more, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.

Information provided by Darla Kennedy, Meigs Primary School Title I teacher.

Chalkboards were among the items placed on the playgrounds with the grant funding. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.12-MPS-chalkboard-1.jpg Chalkboards were among the items placed on the playgrounds with the grant funding. Courtesy photo The money from the grant was used to purchase eight outdoor chalkboards, and four weaving stations along with weaving strips. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.12-MPS-chalkboard-3.jpg The money from the grant was used to purchase eight outdoor chalkboards, and four weaving stations along with weaving strips. Courtesy photo Weaving stations were also installed on the playgrounds. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.12-MPS-weaving-station.jpg Weaving stations were also installed on the playgrounds. Courtesy photo

School continues to build trauma informed playground