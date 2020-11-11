One killed in Route 7 crash

GALLIPOLIS — One person was killed in a two vehicle crash in Gallia County on Wednesday.

According to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol in a news release, Dustin R. Fooce, 32, of Crown City, the passenger in one of the vehicles was killed in the crash.

The report states that the first vehicle, a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Jason A. Halfhill, 41, of Crown City, in which Fooce was a passenger, was turning left out of a private parking lot to travel north on State Route 7. The second vehicle, a 2018 Ford F-250 was traveling south on State Route 7. Halfhill’s vehicle reportedly failed to yield and was struck by the truck. Both vehicles came to a rest off the east side of the roadway.

Halfhill was transported by Gallia County EMS to Cabell Huntington Hospital with incapacitating injuries. A 1 year old passenger in Halfhill’s vehicle was transported to Holzer with non-incapacitating injuries. The child was in a child safety seat.

The truck was driven by James N. Craft, 34, of Gallipolis, with a 10 year old passenger also in the vehicle. Neither were injured in the crash.

The news release states that the crash occurred at 1:40 p.m. near milepost 14 on State Route 7. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the post.