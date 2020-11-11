Honoring our Veterans

MIDDLEPORT — A little rain did not stop students at Meigs Elementary from honoring area veterans on Wednesday morning.

Students lined the sidewalk, waving American Flags, as veterans made their way along a parade route in front of the school.

The parade was held in place of the traditional program in which veterans are honored during a program held inside the school. A video presentation was planned for students following the parade.

Following the parade, each veteran was presented with a free box of Krispy Kreme donuts and cards from the students in appreciation of their service.

The donuts were supplied thanks to a “Silver Linings Grant” from the Gallia-Jackson Meigs Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board, according to teacher Megan McAllister of Meigs Primary. McAllister and fellow teacher Penny Ramsburg, applied for the grant which focuses on positivity in the community during COVID-19 — it is meant to help boost those trying to find a “silver lining” during an otherwise difficult time.

Grand Marshal Jim Fry is pictured riding with Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.12-Meigs-1.jpg Grand Marshal Jim Fry is pictured riding with Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Megan McAllister | Courtesy photo Veterans received donuts during the parade at Meigs Elementary on Wednesday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.12-Meigs-2.jpg Veterans received donuts during the parade at Meigs Elementary on Wednesday. Megan McAllister | Courtesy photo Students waved flags as the veterans drove by on Wednesday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.12-Meigs-3.jpg Students waved flags as the veterans drove by on Wednesday. Megan McAllister | Courtesy photo Students lined the sidewalk as they waved flags to honor the veterans. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.12-Meigs-4.jpg Students lined the sidewalk as they waved flags to honor the veterans. Megan McAllister | Courtesy photo