Village of Rutland Joins OhioCheckbook.gov

RUTLAND – Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague recently announced that the Village of Rutland in Meigs County has joined OhioCheckbook.gov.

“I am pleased to welcome Rutland to the Ohio Checkbook as our newest partner in government transparency,” said Treasurer Sprague. “OhioCheckbook.gov is a single, streamlined resource for taxpayers to find government spending information at the state and local level. Now, village residents have a direct line of sight into how their tax dollars are spent.”

The Village of Rutland is the 6th government entity in Meigs County to join OhioCheckbook.gov. The village’s online checkbook includes more than 1,200 individual transactions that represent over $438,000 in spending from January 3, 2017 through December 26, 2019.

OhioCheckbook.gov was launched in June 2020. The new transparency website combined OhioCheckbook.com (previously administered by the Treasurer’s office) and Ohio’s Interactive Budget (previously operated by the Office of Budget and Management) to create a single, one-stop resource for taxpayers to learn more about spending at the state and local levels of government.

By streamlining website administration, eliminating duplication, and reducing overall operating costs, OhioCheckbook.gov will keep government transparency at taxpayers’ fingertips for years to come.

You can learn more about the Village of Rutland by visiting their page on the Ohio Checkbook. To access another local government website, visit the Local Government & Schools page on OhioCheckbook.gov.

Information provided by the office of Treasurer Robert Sprague.