Small business grants available

OHIO — Local small business can apply now for CARES Act grant funding.

As announced late last month, Governor Mike DeWine designated up to $125 million of funding received by the State of Ohio from the federal CARES Act to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses. The Small Business Relief Grant is designed to assist Ohio businesses that have been harmed by the effects of COVID-19. The program began accepting applications on Nov. 2.

The grant funding can be used for personal protective equipment to protect employees, customers or clients; measures taken to protect employees, customers of clients; mortgage or rent payments for business premises; utility payments; salaries, wages or compensation paid to contractors or employees; and business supplies or equipment.

Eligible businesses must be a for-profit entity with not more than 25 total or full-time equivalent employees as of Jan. 1, 2020.

Of the funding, $44 million has been set aside to ensure businesses in all 88 counties receive funding, with 50 businesses to be funded in each county.

According to information provided by the office of Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, as of Nov. 5, Meigs County is among approximately two dozen counties in the state which have not yet submitted at least 50 applications.

“The money will be set aside for the counties until 21 days after the applications opened (November 23rd). After that, any remaining funds will be put into the larger pot that will continue to award statewide applications on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are gone,” stated SE Ohio regional representative for Husted, Bryn Stepp in an email to Meigs Economic Development Director Perry Varnadoe.

The application for the Small Business Relief Program is available at businesshelp.ohio.gov.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

