Showcasing their sound

ROCKSPRINGS — Concluding an unusual fall season, the Meigs Marching Band put on its first showcase event on Thursday evening, demonstrating their hours of hard work before family and friends.

The band took to the field for a marching drill, before playing the National Anthem, Meigs High School Alma Mater and several other favorite songs.

Meigs Band Director Toney Dingess thanked those in attendance, as well as those who worked to make the band’s performances possible.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the band was unable to take part in traditional competitions this fall, perform at some games, or fund raise through tag day and concession sales.

In addition to the showcase on Thursday, the band is holding a Virtual Tag Day over the next few days. Visit Meigs Bands Virtual Tag Day 2020 on Facebook for more information and special performances by the band.

A limited in-person tag day is planned for today (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to noon at the high school, elementary school and the Pomeroy gazebo. Donations can also be sent to PO Box 140, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.

