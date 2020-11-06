Posted on by

Showcasing their sound

By Sarah Hawley - shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The flag corp performs during the showcase.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Band members play as part of the showcase event.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Band members and flags line the field


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The band completes a marching drill to open the showcase.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Band members perform the National Anthem.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Band members perform during Thursday evening’s showcase.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The flag corp performed during Thursday’s showcase event.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Field commander Layla Walter prepares to lead the band.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Members of the percussion section of the band prepare to play.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

A view from a top the stands shows the band during one of their final songs of the evening.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Band members move around the field during a marching drill.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

ROCKSPRINGS — Concluding an unusual fall season, the Meigs Marching Band put on its first showcase event on Thursday evening, demonstrating their hours of hard work before family and friends.

The band took to the field for a marching drill, before playing the National Anthem, Meigs High School Alma Mater and several other favorite songs.

Meigs Band Director Toney Dingess thanked those in attendance, as well as those who worked to make the band’s performances possible.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the band was unable to take part in traditional competitions this fall, perform at some games, or fund raise through tag day and concession sales.

In addition to the showcase on Thursday, the band is holding a Virtual Tag Day over the next few days. Visit Meigs Bands Virtual Tag Day 2020 on Facebook for more information and special performances by the band.

A limited in-person tag day is planned for today (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to noon at the high school, elementary school and the Pomeroy gazebo. Donations can also be sent to PO Box 140, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.

